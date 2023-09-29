Short News Afghanistan Travel eTurboNews | eTN Government News India Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel Tourism

Afghan Embassy in India Stops Functioning

34 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
The Afghan embassy in India has stopped functioning because its ambassador and several senior diplomats have left for Europe and the United States, where they have been granted asylum.

Approximately five Afghan diplomats have departed from India. The Indian government will temporarily oversee the embassy’s operations.

The embassy was being run by the diplomats appointed by the previous government of Ashraf Ghani, before Taliban overtook in 2021.

The ambassador, Farid Mamundzay, himself has been living abroad since months. Although, he claimed to be performing embassy operations. The announcement of halting operations by the embassy cited lack of support from the Indian government.

