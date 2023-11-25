Hotel News Australia Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cultural Travel News Destination News Destination Weddings Earned Media Entertainment News feeds Hospitality Industry Luxury Tourism News News Update Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Romance Weddings Safer Travel Tourism Travel Wire News

Adults Only Luxury Hotel Named Queensland’s Best

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The prestigious award, fiercely competed for by some of the most luxurious hotels in the State, has bestowed a great honor upon the boutique hotel

<

An exclusive tropical getaway for adults, has once again been recognized as the top luxury accommodation in Queensland.

Following its victory in the Queensland Tourism Awards on November 24, The Reef House Boutique Hotel & Spa has secured the prestigious title of Queensland’s best Five Star Luxury Accommodation for the second consecutive year. This accolade reaffirms the hotel’s commitment to providing bespoke experiences and breathtaking views of Palm Cove’s stunning beach.

The prestigious award, fiercely competed for by some of the most luxurious hotels in the State, has bestowed a great honor upon the boutique hotel, as expressed by Malcolm Bean, the director of The Reef House.

“A big thank you goes to the dedicated team at The Reef House led by General Manager Wayne Harris as each staff member is committed to ensuring every guest has the relaxing luxury holiday of their dreams,” he said.

“Our vision for an adults-only wellness resort that delivers remarkable experiences with more than 21 Signature Inclusions is resounding with travelers who have increased our repeat business to 25 percent.

“In the past year we have introduced Sleep Easy, a program for all guests to improve their sleeping patterns, created a loyalty club to reward our regular guests, and documented the history of The Reef House in a book that is gifted to each guest.

“The Reef House has a long history of exceptional customer service and we continue to honor this philosophy through Signature Inclusions such as twilight punch and canapes each evening at the Brigadier’s Honesty Bar.

“This tradition started in the 1970s when the former owner, Brigadier David Thompson, offered a homestay coastal vacation favored by Australian celebrities and politicians. Today The Reef House continues to treat every guest like a celebrity.

“Luxurious inclusions like a poolside butler delivering cold hand towels in the morning and sorbet in the afternoons are part of the experience and guests can participate in an Indigenous cultural experience, cocktail making, wine tasting, beach yoga and aqua aerobics as part of their holiday custom designed by our team of Escape Planning Specialists.”

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

