Adults Only Luxury Hotel Named Queensland’s Best

An exclusive tropical getaway for adults, has once again been recognized as the top luxury accommodation in Queensland.

Following its victory in the Queensland Tourism Awards on November 24, The Reef House Boutique Hotel & Spa has secured the prestigious title of Queensland’s best Five Star Luxury Accommodation for the second consecutive year. This accolade reaffirms the hotel’s commitment to providing bespoke experiences and breathtaking views of Palm Cove’s stunning beach.

The prestigious award, fiercely competed for by some of the most luxurious hotels in the State, has bestowed a great honor upon the boutique hotel, as expressed by Malcolm Bean, the director of The Reef House.

“A big thank you goes to the dedicated team at The Reef House led by General Manager Wayne Harris as each staff member is committed to ensuring every guest has the relaxing luxury holiday of their dreams,” he said.

“Our vision for an adults-only wellness resort that delivers remarkable experiences with more than 21 Signature Inclusions is resounding with travelers who have increased our repeat business to 25 percent.

“In the past year we have introduced Sleep Easy, a program for all guests to improve their sleeping patterns, created a loyalty club to reward our regular guests, and documented the history of The Reef House in a book that is gifted to each guest.

“The Reef House has a long history of exceptional customer service and we continue to honor this philosophy through Signature Inclusions such as twilight punch and canapes each evening at the Brigadier’s Honesty Bar.

“This tradition started in the 1970s when the former owner, Brigadier David Thompson, offered a homestay coastal vacation favored by Australian celebrities and politicians. Today The Reef House continues to treat every guest like a celebrity.

“Luxurious inclusions like a poolside butler delivering cold hand towels in the morning and sorbet in the afternoons are part of the experience and guests can participate in an Indigenous cultural experience, cocktail making, wine tasting, beach yoga and aqua aerobics as part of their holiday custom designed by our team of Escape Planning Specialists.”