A New Turkish Airlines and THAI Joint Venture Initiated

Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways International signed an MOU about a joint venture.

Istanbul is situated strategically to act as a hub between Asia, Europe, and Africa as Turkish Airlines offers unrivaled connectivity to all over the world from its home base of İstanbul Airport.

THAI will introduce daily service to Istanbul from Bangkok in December, where it will strengthen the position of THAI as the gateway carrier to Thailand, the Asia Pacific region, and Australia.

Furthermore, this partnership will promote tourism between Türkiye and Thailand

The two Star Alliance carriers will work towards a joint venture.