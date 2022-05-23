Saudi Arabia declares 16 countries off limits to its citizens

In response to the COVID-19 gradual resurgence, Saudi Arabia’s government has issued a travel ban for 16 countries, prohibiting the citizens of the Kingdom from traveling to various states across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
