Together. Better. Connected: Star Alliance turns 25

Star Alliance and its 26-member carriers will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the world’s first and leading global airline alliance on Saturday, May 14, 2022. This bold vision was established in 1997 based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. It continues today by leveraging technology to foster a harmonious experience for customers.

“We reflect on the successes of Star Alliance in uniting the leading global airlines, with an eye firmly focused on a future where the customer continues to be at the heart of our work and our global network,” said Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance.

“I am very excited for the innovations led by Star Alliance and our members carriers as we aim to be the most digitally advanced airline alliance offering seamless travel experiences with a unique loyalty proposition. This year, we look forward to further developments in seamless connectivity — such as new digital and mobile innovations — and exciting industry-first offers that loyal customers of our member carriers will welcome,” Goh added.

Together. Better. Connected. with Star Alliance

In conjunction with the anniversary milestone, Star Alliance and its member carriers will release exciting campaigns and customer innovations under the new brand tagline “Together. Better. Connected.” The new brand tagline captures the intent of fostering better human connections through the Star Alliance global network coupled with digital seamless connectivity.

“We have defined the way the Earth connects for years, and now more than ever, is the time to enable technology to provide seamless journeys and delight the loyal customers of our member carriers,” Mr. Goh said. “I am happy that “Together. Better. Connected.” — our new tagline — reflects that earnestly and is also future-facing. It will motivate us to do better.”

Among the key successes and future offerings upon which Star Alliance continues to innovate are:

· To introduce a new partnership model that cements network leadership

· To be announced an industry-first co-branded credit card in a regional market that will offer loyalty customers of member airlines the opportunity to earn miles and points with spends

· Jointly adopted a sustainability statement with member carriers to commit to the industry goal of net-zero carbon emissions and consequent joint efforts on decarbonisation

· Star Alliance Biometrics, launched in 2020, is now available across four major airports – Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna – with Hamburg added in April 2022

· Expansion of the Digital Connection Service to augment the Star Alliance Connection Centres to aid connecting passengers at major airports and the airlines serving them. This service is currently available at London Heathrow and will expand to a key European hub soon.

· Progressive ability to reserve seats and track baggage location on codeshare flights and multi-carrier journeys through the digital channels of member carriers

· Award-winning Star Alliance lounge in Los Angeles and other premium lounges in Amsterdam, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Paris, with new options for paid access being progressively rolled out.

· Collection and online redemption of points and miles for award flights and upgrades across the twenty-six member carriers

Star Alliance innovations are underpinned by a robust and ever-evolving IT infrastructure that integrates the member carriers, coupled with more than 50 business practice standards and audit functions that place the customer at the center of the travel experience. On that basis, the Alliance has repeatedly won several “Best Airline Alliance” awards including the notable World Travel Awards, Skytrax World Airline Awards and Air Transport Awards which have recognized its positive contribution to the future of air travel.