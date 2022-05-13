Normalcy Returns to Jamaica’s International Airports

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed news that normalcy has returned to Jamaica’s two international airports following today’s industrial action by the island’s air traffic controllers.

The Jamaica Tourism Minister said: “I commend the swift action of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and all the other parties involved in resolving the matter so that normal operations could return to the Sangster and Norman Manley International Airports.”

“The tourism sector is committed to playing its part in ensuring the full recovery of Jamaica’s economy.”

“However, it will require the input and support of all our partners. Now that the matter has been resolved we are confident that the tourism sector will recover from any fallout this situation may have caused and continue to rebound moving forward,” said Minister Bartlett.

“I know it has been a frustrating day for travelers to Jamaica. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this disruption has caused and look forward to once again welcoming air passengers to the island,” he added.

Over 40 commercial flights servicing the Sangster and Norman Manley International Airports today were cancelled as the island’s air traffic controllers took industrial action, which began this morning.

