The most child-friendly National Parks in the USA

There is a good chance that for your next whole-family adventure you will consider visiting one of the US’ 63 national parks.

But which ones out of those 63 parks are the best to visit with kids?

The industry experts analyzed and ranked each of the US National Parks against a number of family-friendly factors including:

Kid-friendly hotels

Walking trails

Attractions

Family sightseeing landmarks

These are the top 10 most family-friendly national parks:

Rank National Park Kid Friendly Score 1 Yellowstone, Wyoming 9.62 2 Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee 9.20 3 Rocky Mountain, Colorado 9.13 4 Yosemite, California 8.59 5 Grand Canyon, Arizona 8.46 6 Glacier, Montana 8.10 7 Acadia, Maine 8.01 8 Death Valley, California 7.78 9 Grand Teton, Wyoming 7.75 10 Mount Rainier, Washington 7.66

Yellowstone Park in Wyoming takes top position, with a kid-friendly score of 9.62/10. The park is host to 37 landmarks for you to take your child to see and has 77 kid-friendly walking trails and 21 other kid-friendly trails. There are a total of 78 attractions for your child to enjoy too, meaning you can make multiple trips to this beautiful park without your child getting bored.

The national park with the most landmarks for family sight-seeing is the Grand Canyon, Arizona, with over 40 landmarks to explore. This iconic park also has 54 kids’ attractions (the highest of all parks) and 28 child-friendly walking trails.

Denali national park in Alaska has the highest number of family-friendly hotels, so, if you want picturesque scenery and a perfect hotel, this could be your ideal trip. With 31 kids’ attractions and 7 child-friendly walks, it could be a winner!

If you and the family love to go walking, then the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee is the number 1 spot, with almost 50 kid-friendly walking trails, so the entire family can enjoy. There are also 26 ‘other’ kid friendly trails to take part in.

Other parks which make the top 20 include Zion, Joshua Tree, Capitol Reef, Olympic and Big Bend.