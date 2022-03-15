EXPO TURISMO Internacional: Panama’s Important Tourism Showcase

EXPO TURISMO Internacional, Panama’s main tourism fair, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), will open its eleventh version on March 25 and will be held through March 26.

With the support of the Panamanian Hotel Association (APATEL), PROMTUR, the Panama Tourism Authority, the Panama Convention Center (PCC), and Copa Airlines, EXPO TURISMO Internacional will have an exhibition hall with over 120 exhibition modules. The event organizers are expecting the participation of an equal number of international buyers who will be distributed throughout the event with the purpose of positioning Panama as a tourist destination.

“This fair will focus on meeting, convention, and event tourism, as well as leisure, adventure, and multi-destination products, all of which will boost the growth of the country’s tourism industry. It also aims for exhibitors and buyers to take advantage of the opportunity to establish business contacts with wholesalers, tour operators interested in Panama and the region’s tourism offerings, as well as conference organizers, among others,” explained Monique de Saint Malo, President of the Organizing Committee for Expo Turismo Internacional 2022.

National and international companies specialized in different areas of tourism, such as airlines, Ministries of Tourism, tour operators, hotels and other lodging establishments (including beach, sports, rainforest, and mountain resorts), convention bureaus, travel agencies, and shopping malls, among others, will participate in the exhibition modules. In addition to the Panamanian offer, visitors will also be able to visit stands from countries such as El Salvador, Peru, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, and the United States.

De Saint Malo said: “So far…

“More than 300 business appointments have been made between exhibitors and international buyers.”

“We are ready to continue scheduling meetings and receiving more buyers. We are thrilled to have buyers from the MICE and LEISURE segment from countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Spain, the United States, France, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, among others.

The program for the first day of EXPO TURISMO Internacional, in addition to the exclusive exhibition area for buyers and exhibitors, includes the inaugural conference given by Mrs. Burcin Turkkan, World President of Skal International, which will address topics such as “Trends in post-pandemic tourism,” “Re-engineering in tourism companies,” and “Digital transformation in tourism,” among others.

Skal International is the world’s largest tourism association and is the only one that is represented in all tourism sectors. It has more than 12,500 members from 98 countries, and Mrs. Burcin Turkkan is the first American woman elected as world president to represent the U.S. on Skal’s International Executive Board. At the same time, she is the youngest world president of Skal International in 88 years of history. For the Organizing Committee of EXPO TURISMO International it will be an honor to welcome Mrs. Turkkan.

At the end of the business appointments, a panel will be held for the meetings industry, “Panama: Emerging Destination,” with the international participation of Mr. Andrés Escandón, Regional President of ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association).

There will also be educational and cultural activities such as folkloric presentations. On Saturday, the general public will be allowed to enter, in order to give the opportunity to all those who wish to plan their vacations and learn about and obtain local and international offers.

In addition, prior to the official start of EXPO TURISMO Internacional, international buyers will be offered a welcome cocktail sponsored by the JW Marriott, and following the event, on Saturday, March 26, they will have the opportunity to take tours to get to know the destination and the range of tourism products and services offered by Panama.

To participate, either as an exhibitor or buyer, the interested parties should contact the Directorate of Exhibitions, Events and Professional Training of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama, and take advantage of promotional packages by calling the phone number: (507) 207-3433/34 or by e-mail: [email protected]

