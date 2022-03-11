Guam Fun Weekly Cash Giveaway Going Strong

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that it continues to invite the island community to share what they love most about Guam and win cash through its popular #InstaGuam weekly photo and video contest.

“I want to congratulate this week’s winner, Lisa Ibanez and her adorable granddaughters, Chloe and Sloan, for submitting a photo of the girls enjoying their visit to Guam,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We encourage our community to continue submitting their best photos and videos of Guam for a chance to win $100 in cash. This content is another way to not only promote and market our island but allow our residents to contribute to promoting tourism as our recovery efforts are underway.”

GVB has been featuring beautiful photos and videos of Guam from participants across its social media platforms since the contest returned on September 1, 2021.

The #InstaGuam theme promotes Guam as an instant destination from its major source markets while encouraging local residents and visitors to create their own story-driven content through the power of social media. The #InstaGuam hashtag has also grown to over 225K posts over the past four years.

For more information on the weekly #InstaGuam contest, go to visitguam.com/instaguam