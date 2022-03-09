International visitors spent $8.2 billion in the USA in January

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in January 2022:

International visitors spent $8.2 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States, an increase of 63 percent compared to January 2021.

Americans spent more than $7.5 billion traveling abroad, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $721 million for the month—the third consecutive month during which the United States enjoyed a balance of trade surplus for travel and tourism.

Travel exports of $8.2 billion in January 2022 were lower than $10.4 billion in December 2021 and $9.6 billion in November 2021 but higher than $7.1 billion in October 2021.

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)

Travel Receipts

Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $3.5 billion in January 2022 (compared to $1.1 billion in January 2021), an increase of nearly 207 percent when compared to the previous year.

For a pre-pandemic perspective, travel receipts totaled $11.7 billion in January 2019. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to foreign travel.

Travel receipts accounted for 42 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in January 2022.