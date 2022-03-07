ILTM Asia Pacific sets new dates for 2022

RX has revealed that its Singapore based luxury travel event, International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific, due to take place in June this year, will now take place from Monday 5 – Thursday 8 September 2022.

In a statement released today, Alison Gilmore, ILTM Portfolio Director, says: “2022 is the year of the water tiger – signifying strong relationships and brave hearts. Drawing on our water tiger energy, we are delighted that ILTM Asia Pacific will be back in person at our Marina Bay Sands home in Singapore from 5 – 8 September.”

ILTM Asia Pacific 2022 will be four days of pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments, educational sessions, networking, parties, and brand exposure. Luxury travel suppliers from across the globe will meet with exclusive agents and buyers from across the region to build new itineraries for their high-net worth clients in our new world of travel.

The remaining events in the global portfolio are unchanged for 2022:

• ILTM Latin America, Sao Paulo, 3 – 6 May

• ILTM North America, Riviera Maya, Mexico, 19 – 22 September

• ILTM Cannes, 5 – 8 December

International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) is a global collection of invitation-only events that brings together leading international buyers to meet and discover the most luxurious travel experiences. Each event introduces an unrivalled selection of luxury travel brands to ILTM’s extensive network of hand-picked luxury travel advisors, through bespoke appointment programs and networking sessions. Alongside the global flagship events in Cannes and Asia Pacific, ILTM has three core local events: ILTM Arabia, ILTM Latin America and ILTM North America.