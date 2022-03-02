Lufthansa extends Supervisory Board contracts ahead of time

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG decided to extend the contracts with Christina Foerster and Michael Niggemann ahead of schedule by five years each until December 31, 2027.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Karl-Ludwig Kley, says: “I am delighted that Christina Foerster and Michael Niggemann will continue their successful work on the Executive Board. With their great competence and proven skills, they will make an important contribution to the successful transformation of Lufthansa. The contract extensions are also an important sign of continuity in these challenging times.”

Christina Foerster (50) and Michael Niggemann (47) have been members of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2020.

The Supervisory Board has also decided on changes in the allocation of Executive Board responsibilities with effect from July 1, 2022: Michael Niggemann will also assume responsibility for Infrastructure & System Partners from the summer.

Detlef Kayser will in future also be responsible for IT & Cyber Security and Procurement, and Christina Foerster will now lead “Employer Branding & Talent Management”.

The management of the worldwide stations of Lufthansa Group Airlines will in future be assigned to the area of responsibility of Harry Hohmeister.

