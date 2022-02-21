EU: Russia’s recognition of separatist territories violates international law

After Putin’s announcement of Russia’s “recognition” of the two separatist territories in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused the Kremlin of violating the Minsk accords – the very same thing Moscow accused Ukraine of doing for the longest time.

Von der Leyen has warned that the EU will “react with unity” to Putin’s “recognition” of the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk “People’s Republics.”

“The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements,” Von der Leyen stated vis Tweeter today.

In a follow-up statement, von der Leyen said “the union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act.”

Von der Leyen’s statement came immediately after Putin signed the papers “recognizing” the “independence” of the two separatist areas, that have launched an armed insurgency and split from Kiev’s control in 2014. Peace between the regions, together known as the Donbass, was achieved with the signing of the Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015.

Although Putin has falsely accused Ukrainian forces of perpetrating “genocide” on Russian speakers in the Donbass, the Russian president has thus far touted the Minsk agreements as key to resolving the situation.

In a televised address before granting recognition to the regions, Putin claimed that “Kiev regime” left Russia no choice but to recognize the regions.

“Russia is allowed to take measures to guarantee its security,” Putin stated, adding: “We will do this.”

Putin has immediately ordered the Russian military to invade the “newly recognized” Donetsk and Lugansk separatist regions, which are legally part of Ukraine, in order to “secure the peace.”