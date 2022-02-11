National Tourism Organization of Ukraine and World Tourism Network Invites Public to an Urgent Zoom Q&A

Tourism in Ukraine can be fun and is mostly safe according to Ivan Liptuga, head of the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine.

With a military conflict with Russia possible, or some say imminent, how true is this statement?

Organized by the World Tourism Network, Ivan will bring members of the Ukraine Travel and Tourism sector to a public Zoom discussion on Friday, February 11, at 1:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm London, or 8:00 pm Ukraine time to answer questions about travel to Ukraine in impossible times. eTurboNews will Livestream this Q&A on all pages of this news portal and the Breaking News Show YouTube Channel .

The public can register and attend the Zoom meeting and be part of the discussion.

Ukraine is one of the biggest countries in Europe with plenty to see and explore. From the magnificent golden domes of Kyiv to the summer sun on the Black Sea and local delicacies, Ukraine will charm foreign tourists.

The great affordability of visiting and living in Ukraine makes it perfect for travelers on a budget. According to the Visit Ukraine website, Ukraine is safe to visit in most cases.

Popular destinations in the country like the capital Kyiv and the coast town Odesa are calm and enjoyable.

Troubled areas affected by the war with Russia are located in the southeast of the country, very far from the capital. Occasional demonstrations may take place in the main urban centers across the country, and foreigners are advised to stay clear of these events.

In Kyiv, most protests take place in Maydan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) and government buildings such as the Verkhovna Rada (parliament building) and the National Bank of Ukraine.

Petty crime like pickpocketing may occur, but the risk level is comparable to that of most tourist destinations around the world and can be minimized by following common sense.

Public transport in major cities is punctual and reliable, while road conditions in rural areas can be poor and visibility limited.

International tourists should avoid all travel to Crimea. This includes transiting through the airports in Sevastopol and Simferopol.

Because many countries do not recognize Russian control over Crimea, it’s likely that you’d have very limited consular support in Crimea.

All travel should be avoided to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk because of the presence of armed groups. If you’re already in the area, avoid large crowds and demonstrations, keep a low profile, and exit the region. Consular assistance will be very limited in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Unvaccinated citizens must install the Vdoma app. Most foreign travelers must have an insurance policy issued by a Ukrainian insurance company or a foreign insurance company that has a representative office in Ukraine

Russian military threats against Ukraine have entered a period of acute risk “in the course of the next few days” according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met with NATO leadership.

Johnson said: “This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, that in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades. We’ve got to get it right. And I think that the combination of sanctions and military resolve, plus diplomacy … are what is in order.”