Lady Gaga returns to Park MGM in Las Vegas

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga today announced she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this spring.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO show over nine dates beginning Thursday, April 14. The shows celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, in addition to her GRAMMY Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.

Multi-award-winning entertainer Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 37 million global album sales, 65 billion streams and 410 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million likes on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

In 2008, Gaga released her first album The Fame swiftly followed by The Fame Monster (2009). Gaga then went on to release Born This Way (2011), ArtPop (2013), her collaborative album with Tony Bennett Cheek to Cheek (2014), Joanne (2016) and A Star is Born (2018). In May 2020, Gaga released her sixth studio album Chromatica, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga. Chromatica marked Gaga’s 6th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to do so over a ten-year period (2011-2020). Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me,” marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video for “Rain On Me” has amassed over 338 million views, and was nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, winning Best Cinematography. That same year, Gaga took home the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, for being a triple icon in music, acting, fashion, and activism. USA Today called Chromatica “her best album in a decade,” earning her a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Group Performance for “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande.

In October 2021, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett teamed up again to release their second collaborate jazz album, Love For Sale. The album, celebrating the music of Cole Porter, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes in its first week of release, with Apple Music confirming it was also the highest streamed jazz album globally in its first week of release. The album also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The album received six Grammy nominations this year including “Album of the Year,” “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” “Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical,” and single nominations for their duet “I Get a Kick Out of You,” including “Record of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” and “Best Music Video.”