Las Vegas means business is not just a slogan

As Las Vegas continues to take steps toward a full reopening, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak recently announced his goal of increasing business capacity to 100 percent at all venues without social distancing in the near future.

This is the result of positive indicators including the stabilization of new cases of the virus and the wide availability of vaccines. This critical step demonstrates further confidence that Las Vegas is poised to safely welcome visitors and host large gatherings, including meetings and conventions.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will transition to local counties on May 1 and Clark County officials have received state approval of its Local Mitigation Plan. Some measures outlined will be implemented on May 1 and restrictions will be removed entirely when 60 percent of the population has started the vaccination process. Currently, approximately 46 percent of Nevadans have started the vaccination process.

Highlights of Clark County’s plan are as follows: