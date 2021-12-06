Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hawaii Breaking News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Hawaii in state of emergency now as massive storm pounds islands

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Due to the threat of excessive rainfall, flood watches have been issued for all of the islands and are expected to remain in place through Monday afternoon.

A potent storm is pounding the Hawaiian Islands with gusty winds and widespread flooding rain, with blizzard conditions expected at some higher elevations.

A state of emergency was issued for Hawaii on Sunday morning due to the intense flooding and blizzard conditions.

Much of the 50th state has been abnormally dry recently, with parts of Hawaii in severe to extreme drought. Needed rain began on Friday, but it may be too much of a good thing.

Due to the threat of excessive rainfall, flood watches have been issued for all of the islands and are expected to remain in place through Monday afternoon.

Drought that has been developing over Hawaii became more intense after a very dry November. Honolulu, which averages 2.25 inches of rain in November, picked up just a mere 0.09 of an inch.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

