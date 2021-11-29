24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Australia Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

COVID-19 quarantine hotel set on fire in Australia

Significant damage to hotel forced authorities to relocate people to other COVID-19 quarantine facilities

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
COVID-19 quarantine hotel set on fire in Australia
COVID-19 quarantine hotel set on fire in Australia
Written by Harry Johnson

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman, who reportedly lit a fire underneath her bed, setting fire to a hotel where she and her two children were ordered to quarantine for fourteen days.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Massive fire engulfed the top floor of the Pacific Hotel in the city of Cairns in northeastern Australia, forcing the evacuation of over 160 hotel guests.

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman, who reportedly lit a fire underneath her bed, setting fire to a hotel where she and her two children were ordered to quarantine for fourteen days.

The woman was charged with arson by Queensland authorities.

There were no injuries, but the damage to the building was ‘significant’ and forced authorities to relocate people to other COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

Authorities said a woman lit a fire after spending only a “couple of days” of the mandatory two-week quarantine inside the hotel after crossing into Queensland from another state. 

Before the incident, she also reportedly had caused other unspecified troubles for the staff during her stay.

Her two children were taken under police protection, while the woman was charged with arson and willful damage, and is due to appear in court today.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has recorded just around 2,000 deaths as it resorted to some of the world’s most draconian lockdown and quarantine measures, affecting not only international but also interstate travel, in a bid to keep infections as low as possible until a majority of the population is vaccinated.

Just as the country was finally preparing to reopen its borders to skilled migrants and students on December 1, the first cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in travelers from southern Africa, potentially derailing the plan.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment