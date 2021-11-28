Stephen Asiimwe to lead Uganda Private Tourism Sector

Mr. Assimwe is a known leader for Uganda Tourism and is respected worldwide. His face was the face of Uganda Tourism at many travel and tourism trade shows and events, when from 2014 to 2019, Asiimwe worked as the executive director at Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Francis Kisirinya has been the acting executive director ever since late Badagawa passed away this year in June.

According to Dr. Elly Karuhanga, the PSFU board chairman, the appointment takes immediate effect. Prior to his appointment, Asiimwe was the director of policy and business development at PSDU.

With experience in journalism, was the chief executive and Editor-in-Chief of the East African Business Week from 2004 to 2014. He also worked at New Vision as a reporter, sub-editor, and Business Editor from 1993-2004.

He has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from the US-based Development Associates International (DAI) affiliated to Uganda Christian University (UCU). He is as well a bachelor’s graduate in Social Sciences graduate of Political Science and Sociology from Makerere University.

Asiimwe has 30 years of experience in both government and private sectors at management, leadership, and business leadership levels.

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board congratulated Mr. Assimwe. This was echoed by Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network, and publisher of eTurboNews: “Mr. Aiimwe has been a friend for many years. I am confident this appointment is a great achievement not only for Stephen, but for Uganda Tourism altogether.”