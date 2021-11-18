New Dates for ITB Berlin: March 9-13 live and in-person

Messe Berlin, the organizer for ITB confirmed the largest travel industry trade show will be back.

ITB is scheduled from March 9-13, 2022 in Germany Capital City

The G2 concept will apply. It means only vaccinated or recovered visitors or exhibitors will be allowed.

In 2022 the World’s largest Travel Show is back live in Berlin, with an in-person event and virtual services to make ITB Berlin a real worldwide experience again.

This is good news for Berlin Hotels, taxi drivers, restaurants, airlines, and everyone else in the world making a livelihood in the travel and tourism industry.

It’s a positive development for the world of tourism, and the confidence necessary for the recovery of the sector,

The World Tourism Network started in Berlin in March 2020 on the sideline of a canceled ITB. “We’re looking forward to meeting in Berlin in 2022 with ITB taking place.”, said Juergen Steinmetz, chairman, and founder of the organization with members in 128 countries.

ITB set the tone in saying:

“Due to the current regulatory situation, only fully vaccinated or recovered participants will be allowed to enter the events until further notice (2G rule).”

Thus, according to the current legal situation, exhibitors and visitors of ITB Berlin 2022 must be either recently recovered or fully vaccinated with an EU approved COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of this with a digital EU certificate.

According to Claudia Dallmer, PR assistant for ITB, non-EU visitors should be ok with approved certificates or can convert vaccination passes into EU documents.

More details will be forthcoming, according to Ms. Dallmer.

For the time being, Messe Berlin promises on its website:

Recent months have shown how important face-to-face meetings between people are. Events such as ours are the heartbeat of the industry. As exhibitors and trade visitors you are in the middle of the action. In 2022 one thing will be vital: your meetings must be as safe and successful as they possibly can.

In these times, events require special safety and hygiene measures. We promise you that our focus is on safeguarding your health. Our aim is clear: creating an environment as safely and expertly as possible to enable the travel industry and your business to flourish again. To achieve this we are in regular contact with the relevant public health authorities of the Land of Berlin.

You can find out more here about questions regarding safety and hygiene.