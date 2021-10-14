24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Italy Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

This is it: Alitalia takes off for its last flight

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
This is it: Alitalia takes off for its last flight
This is it: Alitalia takes off for its last flight.
Written by Harry Johnson

Ciao, bella! Italian flag carrier’s 75 years of service are coming to an end today.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Italy’s 75-year-old national flag carrier, Alitalia, was Europe’s third largest airline in the late 1960s, behind British Airways and Air France.
  • The airline, which for decades was associated with Italy’s postwar economic boom, has been losing money since 2008.
  • Alitalia will be replaced with a new state airline, ITA, which begins operations on Friday.

Italy’s national flag carrier, Alitalia – Europe’s third largest airline in the late 1960s, behind British Airways and Air France, which for decades was associated with Italy’s postwar economic boom, is finally ending it’s 75-year-long journey.

Alitalia, is scheduled to perform its last flight today, October 14, with a service from Cagliari to Rome.

After today, Alitalia will be replaced with a new state airline, ITA, which begins operations on Friday.

Alitalia’s final flight from Sardinia is expected to touch down at the Rome-Fiumicino airport at 11:10pm (21:10 GMT), an airline spokesperson said.

Once a powerful global air carrier, that was carrying 25 million passengers annually by the 1990s from rom its initial 10,000 in 1947, Alitalia was the first airline in the world to carry a pope, with a papal aircraft known as Shepherd One. Alitalia has taken four popes to 171 countries on all continents.

But by early 2000s things have changed.

Alitalia has been losing money since 2008. In 2017 it went bankrupt and was put in the hands of special administrators. The COVID-19-related air travel restrictions added to Alitalia’s troubles.

The airline stopped selling tickets on August 25, 2021.

In September, the European Commission gave approval to ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) and ruled that the new company would not be held liable for €900 million ($1 billion) in illegal state aid received by its predecessor in 2017.

While there were some reports that the Alitalia name may not be dead yet and an agreement may be on the horizon, the initial auction to sell off the brand attracted no bids and ITA said the starting price was too high.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment