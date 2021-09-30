Sharm El-Sheikh, Luxor and Cairo flights on Qatar Airways now

Four times weekly service to Luxor starts 23 November 2021, and twice weekly service to Sharm El-Sheikh begins 3 December 2021.

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will launch a new service to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on 3 December with twice weekly flights, this new route will follow the resumption of operations to Luxor on 23 November with four weekly flights. In a further expansion of services to Egypt, Qatar Airways will also increase its Cairo service starting from 1 October 2021, increasing flights to the capital to triple daily.

The resumption of operations to Luxor and launching of flights to Sharm El-Sheikh sees Qatar Airways now operate a total of 34 weekly flights to Egypt via Hamad International Airport (HIA). The new services will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in First Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The resumption of operations to Luxor and the launch of flights to Sharm El-Sheikh will enable passengers flying to and from these destinations to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas. Qatar Airways also features flexible booking policies that offer unlimited changes in travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.

The upcoming expansion of services in Egypt will further provide Egyptian football fans more travel options to attend the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar, enjoy the finest Qatari hospitality and follow their national team in person. The region’s showpiece tournament will take place from 30 November to 18 December 2021.

Flight Schedule – Luxor: Starting 23 November

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Luxor (LXR) QR1321 departs: 08:25 arrives: 11:00

Luxor (LXR) to Doha (DOH) QR1322 departs: 12:10 arrives: 16:05

Flight Schedule – Sharm El-Sheikh: Starting 3 December

Tuesday and Friday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Sharm El-Sheikh (SSH) QR1311 departs: 09:00 arrives: 10:45

Sharm El-Sheikh (SSH) to Doha (DOH) QR1312 departs: 13:15 arrives: 17:30