More flights to Bonaire from USA on Delta, American and United now

Both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are seeing a positive trend and booking demand for the island.

United Airlines will resume flights to Bonaire from Houston and Newark in November.

The Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire welcomes the return of commercial passenger flights from the US.

Following the successful relaunching of flights from the US in June to the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months.

As part of our Tourism Recovery Plan, Tourism Corporation Bonaire will continue with these efforts to keep seeing a boost in visitors to the island, and of the local economy.

Both Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines are seeing a positive trend, and booking demand for the island. So, this is a great opportunity to increase the number of flights to Bonaire.

Currently through November 20, 2021; Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia, and this weekly flight will increase to two weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturday between November 24, 2021 -December 15, 2021. Then starting on December 18, 2021 to January 4, 2022 there will be daily flights except Tuesdays. From January 5, 2022 to April 9, 2022 there is a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday flight scheduled.

American Airlines current flight schedule through November 6, 2021 is two weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturday from Miami, Florida. Starting November, 2021 through January 3, 2022 a Monday flight will be added to the itinerary. Also, there will be daily flights to Bonaire during the holiday season, from December 16, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

On November 6, 2021 United Airlines is resuming its flights from both Houston, Texas with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with return flight on Sunday, and the weekly Saturday flight from Newark, New Jersey.