With new COVID-19 cases down, Bali may reopen to foreign tourists in October

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Indonesia’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that reopening to foreigners also hinged upon 70% of the target population receiving their first COVID-19 shot.

  • Indonesia is moving cautiously to reopen its borders to foreign visitors after a disastrous second COVID wave.
  • Foreign visitors my be allowed to travel to popular resort island of Bali and other tourist destinations.
  • Indonesia’s addition of confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped by 94.5% since a peak in mid-July

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, announced that the Southeast Asian nation may allow foreign visitors to return to the country in October.

Indonesia is moving cautiously to reopen its borders following a disastrous second COVID-19 wave, flared by the Delta variant of the virus.

But after a sharp slide in COVID-19 cases, foreign tourists may again be able to travel to the world-famous resort island of Bali and other parts of Indonesia popular with overseas visitors.

According to the minister, the addition of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had dropped by 94.5% since a peak in mid-July.

“We are happy today that the reproduction rate is below 1… It is the lowest during the pandemic and is indicating the pandemic is under control,” Luhut said.

Other positive signs included the national hospital bed occupancy rate dropping below 15%, while the positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested who are positive, was at less than 5%, the minister said.

Luhut said if the trend today continued “we are very confident” that Bali could be reopened by October.

Earlier this week, Indonesia’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that reopening to foreigners also hinged upon 70% of the target population receiving their first COVID-19 shot.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

