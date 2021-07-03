Indonesian tourist paradise Bali goes into severe emergency lockdown

Indonesia is currently facing one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, tallying more than 20,000 cases each day in recent weeks.

According to a senior police official, the government of Indonesia is deploying 53,000 officers for emergency community activity restrictions (locally known as PPKM) that was imposed in Java and Bali from July 3 to 20.

Inspector General Imam Sugianto said that the joint force consists of 21,000 policemen and 32,000 soldiers.

The joint force was expected to ensure that the emergency PPKM would run effectively and meet the target, Sugianto added.

Hundreds of roadblocks and checkpoints have been erected across Indonesia as authorities attempt to enforce a harsh lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which has surged in the country in recent weeks.

The move comes soon after President Joko Widodo declared a new lockdown earlier on Friday, set to last into late July, though it could be extended. The order requires all “non-essential” businesses to shut their doors, while Java- and Bali-based students will have to learn from home if possible. Parks, malls, indoor restaurants and places of worship, among other public spaces, have also been closed.

Indonesia is currently facing one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, tallying more than 20,000 cases each day in recent weeks – many believed linked to the Delta variant first observed in India – and that only accounts for those verified by testing. The country has smashed its own daily infection record for the last 12 days, according to Reuters, reporting 25,830 cases on Friday, as well as a high of 539 fatalities.

Given Bali‘s popularity with tourists and its status as an economic hub, the immunization efforts have focused heavily on the island, where around 71% of residents have been vaccinated so far. Amid a recent spike in cases – seeing about 200 per day – the island remains closed to international tourism, including for vaccinated sightseers, allowing only Indonesian nationals and those with special permits to travel there. It boasts a population of some 4.3 million.