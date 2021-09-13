Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Breaking UK News Breaking UK News Business Travel Culture Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Human Rights News Other People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

No COVID-19 passports, no Christmas lockdowns for Great Britain

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
No COVID-19 passports, no Christmas lockdowns for Great Britain
A man wrapped into a Danish flag stands at Amalienborg Palace Square, where people sang to mark the 80th birthday of Danish Queen Margrethe II, in Copenhagen, on April 16, 2020. - People across the country can sing along from balconies, out of windows, in gardens or at work. The celebration of Queen Margrethe's 80th birthday was canceled due to COVID-19, fear of coronavirus infection. (Photo by Niels Christian Vilmann / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NIELS CHRISTIAN VILMANN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Written by Harry Johnson

British Health Minister Sajid Javid told BBC host Nick Robinson that after a review on the matter, the government was not anticipating any more lockdowns during the holiday season – unlike last year when families across the UK were told to stay apart from each other over the holidays and celebrate virtually.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • UK Minister announces no COVID-19 passports for Brits.
  • Christmas holidays lockdowns unlikely in UK, minister says.
  • 66% of UK residents are fully vaccinated by now.

During yesterday’s appearance on the BBC show, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the British government would not be introducing COVID-19 passports and that that Brits would “get Christmas” this year.

Health Minister Javid told BBC host Nick Robinson that after a review on the matter, the government was not anticipating any more lockdowns during the holiday season – unlike last year when families across the UK were told to stay apart from each other over the holidays and celebrate virtually.

Javid declared he was “not anticipating any more lockdowns” over the autumn and winter period, claiming he could not “see how we get to another lockdown.” The minister added, however, that it “would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table.”

British Health Minister Javid also announced that the government would be ditching its plan to introduce a domestic COVID-19 vaccine passport, at least for the time being.

“We just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing it,” Javid argued, noting that “most people instinctively don’t like the idea” of having to show documentation to do everyday errands.

“What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly, and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” he said.

After the BBC host pointed out that several ministers – including the COVID-19 vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi – had said just several days ago that vaccine passports would be implemented in the near future and that it was the right thing to do, Javid rejected the suggestion that a U-turn had happened in response to rebellious, anti-restriction Conservative Party backbencher MPs.

“Many countries at the time they implemented it was to try and boost their vaccination rates and you can understand why they might have done that,” Javid explained. “We’ve been very successful with our vaccination rates so far.”

There are 43.89 million people in the UK fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 48 million have received at least one dose, according to government statistics.

According to the latest data, 66% of the UK is fully vaccinated, making it the 17th most vaccinated country overall.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment