Johnson: No COVID passports for UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the authorities of the United Kingdom will not be introducing the ‘COVID passports’ in the country.
According to earlier reports, such a proposal was previously made by travel and transport companies in the UK, that hope it would increase tourist flow and restore business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Johnson, the introduction of a ‘COVID passport’ will create conditions of inequality and restrictions.
The Prime Minister praised the contribution of scientists, doctors, the military and volunteers who helped ensure the rapid pace of vaccination in the country, and also called on compatriots to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The UK Department of Health and Social Care previously reported on the fulfillment of the goal set at the beginning of vaccination – to vaccinate 15 million people at risk from coronavirus by mid-February.
According to Boris Johnson, on February 22, the government will present a plan to withdraw the country from the lockdown. However, the prime minister warned that Britain’s return to normalcy would be slow and gradual.
Earlier, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matthew Hancock announced new tough government measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
If a person fails to report his or her visit to such country, he or she would face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.