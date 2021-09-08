IMEX America: New Corporate Focus event

New for this year is Corporate Focus, open to corporate planners at all levels. It will be taking place on Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8, 2021. Sessions will enable in-depth discussions on current issues and challenges such as team management, meeting design, effective communication with remote workers, and mental health and wellness.

Executive Meeting Forum is an invite-only summit for senior-level corporate executives from Fortune 2000 companies and – new for this year – is Corporate Focus, open to corporate planners at all levels. Taking place on Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8 both sessions will enable in-depth discussions on current issues and challenges such as team management, meeting design, effective communication with remote workers, and mental health and wellness.

Meetings industry veteran and skilled facilitator Terri Breining will lead the Executive Meeting Forum and Annette Gregg, Senior Vice President, Experience at MPI will lead the new Corporate Focus. The format of both sessions will be geared towards social learning, encouraging attendees to share and exchange ideas in an informal yet private environment.

Terri Breining

Annette Gregg

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “While the business events sector is one whole community, the needs of specific groups within this community are quite distinct and corporate planners are no exception.

“We’ve expanded our offerings for corporate planners this year with the launch of Corporate Focus alongside Executive Meeting Forum. Both sessions have collaboration at their heart, offering the opportunity to share views and solve problems with professionals and peers from corporations across the world.”

The Inspiration Hub, home to the show floor education, continues the corporate planner conversation during the show with a learning session: A corporate conversation: Purposeful recovery of the events industry. Bob Bejan, Corporate Vice President, Global Events, Production Studios & Marketing Community, Microsoft and Nicola Kastner, VP, Global Head of Event Marketing Strategy at SAP will share their experiences of moving through digital and physical events, the decisions and uses of hybrid meetings, the changed expectations and needs of event participants and the implications for event design.

Corporate buyers account for 22 percent of the 3,000 buyers currently registered to attend IMEX America.

Executive Meeting Forum is invite-only for senior-level corporate executives from Fortune 2000 companies. Corporate Focus is open to corporate planners at all levels. They both take place at IMEX America on Smart Monday powered by MPI, on 8 November.

IMEX America takes place 9 – 11 November at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. To register – for free – click here.

For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here.

www.imexamerica.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.

#IMEX21

