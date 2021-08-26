Buyer momentum continues for 10th edition of IMEX America

New home, same business-powered heart

The show is about connecting buyers and exhibitors to place business. The event plays an important part in long-term business recovery, providing a timely opportunity to gauge industry confidence and real-time growth prospects while meeting colleagues and partners. The show takes place at the Mandalay Bay, November 9-11 in Las Vegas and is preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8.

Agencies currently account for 47% of the total, corporate buyers 22% while association buyers make up 9% and independent buyers 18% (other – 4%).

“At its heart, the show is about connecting buyers and exhibitors to place business – this is the foundation of everything we do. We’re thrilled to see such demand from the business event community to reconvene at IMEX America this November. For many in the industry, the show is set to play an important part in their long-term business recovery, providing a timely opportunity to gauge industry confidence and real-time growth prospects while meeting colleagues and partners who they haven’t seen face to face in almost two years.” Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, discusses the momentum driving registrations for the show which takes place at the Mandalay Bay, November 9-11 in Las Vegas and is preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8.

Meeting and event professionals are invited to join what’s being billed as their industry’s homecoming event by registering for free, as usual. Attendees can expect a ‘safe but not sterile’ live show experience designed to meet current business needs. It will enable them to place and plan future business while tapping into an extensive education program based on new tracks and speakers who understand the industry’s challenges and potential going into 2022.

Alongside the buyers, an international range of exhibitors are contracting week on week and span all sectors of the industry. These include destinations Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Italy, Canada, Boston, Atlanta, Argentina, Hawaii, Panama and Puerto Rico as well as hotel groups Four Seasons, Wyndham Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Associated Luxury Hotels International.

Carina continues: “Our partners have played a pivotal role in helping us to create a live show that reflects the current business climate and is targeted to the community’s needs. We’re also working closely with our new venue – Mandalay Bay – and host city – LVCVA – to ensure that IMEX America meets the highest standards of health, comfort and safety. Our mission is to create a show that’s underpinned by secure safety measures while delivering the classic IMEX touch of fun, soul and heart that we know our community craves right now.”

Looking ahead to the 10th edition of IMEX America, Carina and IMEX Chairman Ray Bloom discuss pent-up market demand, exhibitor and buyer interest levels, changes to the show experience and more – watch the latest “Conversations with Carina” here.

IMEX America takes place 9 – 11 November at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8.

