IMEX Named for New National Industry Award Category Nomination

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Exhibition News Awards will be taking place in 2 days on July 30, 2021, recognizing excellence in the sector, and IMEX has captured 2 award nominations.

  1. Shortlisted is the IMEX Operations team for Best Ops Team and PlanetIMEX for Best One-off or Series of Virtual Events, a new category for this year.
  2. The EN Awards are both timely and significant – showcasing the sheer innovation, passion and commitment shown by event professionals.
  3. Awards are judged by some of the UK’s top event professionals from venues, organizers, and agencies.

The 2020 & 2021 EN Awards black tie event will take place at Evolution London, Battersea Park, beginning at 6:00 pm. Shortlisted is the IMEX Operations team for Best Ops Team and PlanetIMEX for Best One-off or Series of Virtual Events, a new category for this year.

“We’re delighted by this national industry recognition,” explained Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “Our Ops team is a real powerhouse with a long history of creating compelling live trade shows, and they’re currently working closely with our industry partners in Las Vegas to deliver an exciting, new-look IMEX America. 

“We’re also proud that PlanetIMEX, our creative and community-centered response to the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, has been nominated in the Virtual Events category. 

“The EN Awards are both timely and significant – showcasing the sheer innovation, passion and commitment shown by event professionals as the industry builds forwards together. Given that IMEX America in November will be our 10th edition, these nominations give us even more reasons to celebrate.” 

These national industry awards are judged by some of the UK’s top event professionals from venues, organizers, and agencies. The judges are:

