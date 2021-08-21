Allegiant to launch flights from Asheville Regional Airport to Key West on November 18.

Allegiant to start service from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Key West on November 19.

Allegiant will use Airbus A319 aircraft on new Key West routes.

Allegiant will add nonstop service from North Carolina’s Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) to Key West International Airport (EYW) beginning November 18, and nonstop service from Florida’s St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to the island city beginning November 19.

Allegiant announces new nonstop Key West flights

Allegiant plans to serve Key West twice weekly and on varying days on each of the new routes, using Airbus A319 aircraft.

“Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways.”

In June, Allegiant added twice-weekly nonstop service to Key West on Airbus A319 aircraft from Nashville International Airport (BNA), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

“We’re thrilled to welcome North Carolina visitors from the Asheville region and our Florida neighbors from Tampa–St. Pete as this new service will help to remove cars from traveling the Overseas Highway,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County.