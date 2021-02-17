Allegiant Air to launch nonstop Key West flight from Pittsburgh
- Allegiant plans to serve the Key West market with twice-weekly flights
- Allegiant chose Key West as one of several new U.S. gateway cities
- Allegiant will serve new route with Airbus A319 aircraft
Beginning June 3, Allegiant Air is to add nonstop service from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Key West International Airport (EYW).
Allegiant Air plans to serve the Key West market with twice-weekly flights scheduled Thursdays and Sundays on Airbus A319 aircraft.
“We’re thrilled to announce another destination with Allegiant as we continue to expand air service options into the beautiful island of Key West,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County.
Beginning June 9 Allegiant is to add nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and on June 2 nonstop service from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Key West. Allegiant’s twice-weekly Key West service, Wednesdays and Saturdays, on both routes is to employ Airbus A319 aircraft.
The airline chose Key West as one of several new U.S. gateway cities. Allegiant links travelers in small- to medium-size cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and low fares. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.
“Key West offers so many outdoor recreation activities for Pittsburgh residents to enjoy,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “And Floridians who are looking for a change of scenery will find some incredible attractions in Pittsburgh.”