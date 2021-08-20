Hong Kong toughens entry requirements for foreign travelers.

Reducing mandatory quarantine time is no longer possible.

Hong Kong recognizes Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Frederic Gollob, President of the European Chamber of Commerce (ECC), said new tough rules for entering Hong Kong could undermine the city’s status as an international business and financial center.

EU: New Hong Kong entry rules threaten its international status

“We believe the city should open earlier, otherwise this new quarantine regime could make many in the international community question whether they want to remain locked down in Hong Kong at a time when the rest of the world is relaxing,” ECC head said.

This week, the Hong Kong authorities again tightened the rules for entering the country. In particular, the possibility of reducing the quarantine period in the presence of a serological test for antibodies was canceled.

When boarding a flight for Hong Kong, the travelers must present a vaccination certificate, a negative test result for COVID-19, submitted no earlier than 72 hours before departure, as well as a reservation at one of the government-recommended hotels where quarantine measures are allowed.

The Hong Kong government has also officially placed Russian-made Sputnik V on the list of coronavirus vaccines recognized in this Special Administrative Region of China.

Now, the mandatory quarantine for residents of the city jabbed with the Russian-made vaccine, will be reduced from 21 days to 14 days.