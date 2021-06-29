Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Extremely high risk: Hong Kong bans all passenger flights from UK

by Harry Johnson
As Hong Kong seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the COVID-19, SAR authorities classified the UK as “extremely high risk“.

  • People who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.
  • Hong Kong confirmed its first local Delta variant COVID case last week.
  • UK flight ban comes as Hong Kong is looking to relax quarantine measures for most other countries.

Hong Kong government announced on Monday that all passenger flights from the UK will be banned from flying into Hong Kong Special Administrative Region starting Thursday.

As Hong Kong seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the COVID-19, SAR authorities classified the UK as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread Delta variant virus strain there”.

Under new classification, people who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong confirmed its first local Delta variant COVID case last week, ending a 16-day streak of zero local cases.

New restriction is the second time that the Hong Kong government has banned flights from the UK, following a restriction imposed last December.

The ban comes amid heightened tensions between the UK and China over semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

The flight ban was triggered by a policy put in place by the government to prevent coronavirus variants from spreading in Hong Kong.

A suspension of passenger flights is imposed if five or more passengers arriving from one place test positive on arrival for a particular coronavirus variant, or a relevant virus mutation within a seven-day period.

A ban is also issued if 10 or more passengers from one place are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus via any tests, including tests conducted during quarantine, within a seven-day period.

The UK reported 14,876 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, as it saw a recent surge in infections. It has confirmed more than four million cases since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong, which for months imposed a 21-day quarantine for arrivals from most countries and implemented strict social distancing regulations, reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday. It has confirmed a total of 11,921 cases since the pandemic began.

The UK flight ban comes as Hong Kong is looking to relax quarantine measures for most other countries, including the US and Canada.