Sponsors
Click here or scroll all the way down to find out who we are in love with :)
 
Cultural Travel News Government Affairs Hospitality Industry News India Travel News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Sports Travel News Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News

India Tourism Going All Out Through Film, Sports, Religion, Staycations, Workations

24 mins ago
23 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
India Tourism on set
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The Cabinet Minister of the Government of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj, said today that the state government has extended various fiscal and monetary assistance to the tourism sector and has taken several steps to aid it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. A package of INR 200 crores has been arranged for COVID-affected service providers like adventure tour operators and river guides, among others.
  2. Planning is taking place in districts all over India to revive tourism through varied means such as film and sports, religion, and staycations and workations.
  3. FICCI Chair said travel, tourism, and hospitality were the first to suffer and probably will be the last to recover.

Addressing the Valedictory session of the 2nd Travel, Tourism & Hospitality e-Conclave: Resilience & The Road to Recovery organized by FICCI, Mr. Maharaj, the Cabinet Minister for Irrigation, Flood Control, Minor Irrigation, Rainwater Harvesting, Water Management, Indo-Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects, Tourism, Pilgrimage & Religious Fairs, Culture, said that various policies have been undertaken by the state to help the sector revive.

“Among the various policies and subsidies that the state has undertaken, the state offers policies to attract and support the film industry to shoot in Uttarakhand. Additionally, we have provided a subsidy of INR 10 lakhs in hilly terrains and INR 7.5 lakhs in plains under the Deendayal Homestay Yojana. 3,400 homestays have been registered so far under this scheme,” he said.

Further, speaking of the latest trends in tourism, Mr. Maharaj said that people are also now looking forward to staycations and workations. “Under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Yojana, we have started online registrations. We have also developed various circuits to boost local travel,” he said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
MENU