OTDYKH Leisure Fair 2021 Will be Held in Moscow September 7-9

There will be 400 companies from 16 countries and 50 Russian regions are expected to participate in this premier travel and tourism event. The official partner region of the 2021 expo is Nizhny Novgorod. Numerous international exhibitors are expected to return to this important travel fair.

This year sees the return of numerous international contributors. Countries attending the 2021 OTDYKH Leisure Fair include Spain, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Thailand, China and many more. Several Latin American countries will also be showcasing the very best of what their tourism industries have to offer.

One of those countries is Cuba, who will be participating with an impressive 100m² stand, marking a transition back to the pre-pandemic format of exhibiting. The expo is also delighted to welcome a newcomer to the event; the region of Ceará in Brazil, which will have an exclusive stand. The region is located in the northeast of the country and is one of Brazil’s main tourist destinations. The state boasts an extensive 600 kilometres of sandy coastline and borders the National Forest of Araripe.

The expo also welcomes the Mexican travel company ‘Seven Tours’ which has over 25 years of experience in the tourism industry. Seven Tours will be participating remotely and showcasing the diversity of Mexico’s tourism, including Mexico’s breath-taking beaches, rich traditions, authentic cuisine and unique culture. They will also be demonstrating the fantastic hospitality that Mexico has to offer.

Tourism in Russia has been making a healthy comeback, and this time Russia’s new e-Visa makes it even easier to visit the country. When it comes to Russian regions, two newcomers will be joining the OTDYKH Leisure Fair. The first is the region of Khanty-Mansi, home to the beautiful Orthodox Church of the Resurrection. The second is the region of Krasnoyarsk which is known for its stunning natural landscapes. The capital of the region is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Siberia.