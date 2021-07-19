Malta Now Accepting American Vaccination Cards

- Starting today, Malta is recognizing US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards as a valid certificate.
- This will be with an EMA-approved vaccine of full course and 14 days since the last dose.
- Beginning August 1, the US Vaccination Record Card must be verified through an app.
As of Monday, July 19, 2021, Malta will recognize the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate.
As of August 1, 2021, the United States, CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be accepted as a valid vaccination certificate.
Details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days.
For questions regarding quarantine please contact the Health Authorities, via the information provided on https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/quarantine.aspx or email [email protected]
The following sites are constantly updated with new announcements:
https://www.visitmalta.com/en/covid-19/
https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/Pages/health.aspx
IMPORTANT: The Vaccination Certificate is only valid if it is issued with regards to a vaccine which is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized and approved by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health, being Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccination Certificates showing mixed use of EMA-approved vaccines are also accepted.