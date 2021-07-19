Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Malta Now Accepting American Vaccination Cards

11 seconds ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
8 seconds ago
US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card Now Accepted in Malta
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Health and Tourism Authorities are in technical arrangements for the verification of the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in Malta.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. Starting today, Malta is recognizing US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards as a valid certificate.
  2. This will be with an EMA-approved vaccine of full course and 14 days since the last dose.
  3. Beginning August 1, the US Vaccination Record Card must be verified through an app.

As of Monday, July 19, 2021, Malta will recognize the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate. 

As of August 1, 2021, the United States, CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be accepted as a valid vaccination certificate. 

Details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days. 

For questions regarding quarantine please contact the Health Authorities, via the information provided on https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/quarantine.aspx  or email [email protected]

The following sites are constantly updated with new announcements: 

https://www.visitmalta.com/en/covid-19/

https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/Pages/health.aspx

IMPORTANT: The Vaccination Certificate is only valid if it is issued with regards to a vaccine which is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized and approved by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health, being Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccination Certificates showing mixed use of EMA-approved vaccines are also accepted.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next