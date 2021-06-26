Olumoko running for Tourism Federation President in Nigeria

Otunba Ayo Olumoko is a big name in the travel and tourism industry. He is an integrated marketing and business communication specialist that many have shown interest in for the presidency of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in the next election billed for July 8, 2021.

Olumoko is a passionate, professional, and cultural tourism consultant with unswerving interest in youth development. He has made his intention known as early as 2020 to run for the presidency of the association. In some of his recent engagements with various tourism associations and individuals across the sector, he has repeatedly told them what his motivations are.

Said Olumoko: “I am contesting for the position of the President of FTAN, not just because I am available, but because I have a proven and dependable track record of experience and performance, both as a member of the federation and in all offices that I have held in the federation over the years. This no doubt accounts for the prompting and persuasions by my member associations for me to come on board as president to reposition the Federation.

“I am running to reposition, grow, and strengthen the Federation, travel trade businesses, and practitioners to a deserved height and voice, drawing from my experiences and track record.”

Olumoko went on to say that his record of achievements in previous positions in the Federation is proof of his capability, knowledge, and passion for the industry and its stakeholders as well as the sector’s sustainability.