Uganda Tourism Minister retained in new cabinet

Tom Butime has been retained as the Uganda Tourism Minister in the new cabinet following the recent swearing in of President Yoweri T. K Museveni on May 12, 2021.

Long serving State Minister Suubi Kiwanda, however, has been replaced by newcomer Bahinduka Mugarra Member of parliament for the Ntoroko District.

Women have been appointed to key posts including Major (Retired) Jesica Alupo as the Vice President, former State Minister for Health Robinah Nabanja as the Prime Minister and Head of Government, and the former Speaker of Parliament Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs.

In order to resuscitate the sector from ICU, (Intensive Care Unit), the government took the following interventions at the height of the pandemic.