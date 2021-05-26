14 dead, one child fighting for his live,. The reason was not terrorism, but it was Italian slopynes, that ended tragic.

The only survivor in the Italy Cable car accident , a young Israeli boy woke out of the coma and may be winning his fight to safe his young live Italy has a record of traffic safety incidents. Three technicians confessed. It was sloppiness and Italian Police arrested three people responsible for repair work. A clamp was used to repair the emergency brake. Unable to repair, technicians decided to deactivated brake killing 14, inuring 1.

Three men whose job it was to keep the cable car safe “have admitted to what happened,” Carabiniere Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani claimed in an interview with CNN affiliate Skytg24 Wednesday morning. According to Cicognani, the suspects said in their interrogation overnight that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been malfunctioning in the days leading up to Sunday’s accident. They told investigators that the brakes were activating when they were not supposed to and so were causing the car to stop while carrying passengers on board.

Cicognani said a decision was made to deactivate the emergency brake after a maintenance company was unable to fix the problem. That decision meant “the emergency brake could not be activated, and this is why when the cable snapped, the car precipitated backward,” he added.

Investigators believe 15 passengers, including two children, were riding in the Stresa-Mottarone cable car, which travels between the Lido di Stresa Piazza on Lake Maggiore to the nearby Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region when the accident occurred.

An Israeli family of five was killed Sunday when a cable car plunged to the ground at a popular tourist site in northern Italy.

Amit Biran and Tal Peleg-Biran, an Israeli couple studying and working in Italy, were killed alongside their two-year-old son Tom. Tal’s grandparents Barbara and Itzhak Cohen, who had come to visit, were killed as well. The couple’s five-year-old son Eitan is hospitalized in serious condition.

The car was nearing the end of its 20-minute voyage, some 1,491 meters (4,891 feet) above sea level at the top of the mountain, when a cable broke. The car then plummeted into a wooded area with no direct road access.

Five families were killed in the accident, from the regions of Lombardy, Romagna, and Calabria, according to Italian state media earlier this week.

Five Israeli nationals were among the dead, Israel’s foreign ministry said Monday.