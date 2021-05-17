Auto Draft

United Airlines adds 400 flights to July’s schedule

46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
United Airlines to operate 80% of pre-pandemic U.S. schedule in July.

  • United Airlines takes big step toward returning July flying to pre-pandemic levels
  • As international demand increases, United moves up service and adds fourth weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia plus more seats to Athens, Greece
  • United customers can search, book and upload COVID-19 tests and vaccination records through its mobile app and website

United Airlines is announcing today more options for customers to take long-awaited summer vacations by adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increasing service to reopened European destinations. This is United’s largest monthly schedule since before the pandemic – United plans to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule compared to July of 2019 – and bookings for summer travel are up 214% compared to 2020 levels.

In the U.S., United Airlines will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C and Yellowstone/Cody, WY. The airline is also adjusting its flight times at its hubs at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport to provide more convenient options for customers. Internationally, United is giving travelers more options to visit Europe from New York/Newark by adding an additional weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia and operating a larger aircraft to Athens, Greece.

As customers travel internationally, United’s mobile app and website provide a comprehensive list of entry requirements for destinations around the world and United remains the only U.S. carrier that makes it easy for customers to search, book and upload COVID-19 tests and vaccination records through its own digital platforms. The airline also was the first to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home.

July Domestic Schedule

“This July we’re taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United. “By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we’re able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the U.S. so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them.”

United is resuming and adding new routes and increasing its domestic network by 17% compared to its June schedule. United is adding flight banks in Chicago and Washington D.C. to provide customers with convenient connection options. In Chicago, the airline will add two new banks for a total of nine flight banks and more than 480 daily departures across the globe. In Washington D.C, United is adding a third bank to its operation, and will operate more than 220 daily departures.

