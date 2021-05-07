MAP International continues to send aid to victims of La Soufrière volcano eruption in St. Vincent

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

MAP International continues to send aid to victims of La Soufrière volcano eruption in St. Vincent

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
MAP International continues to send aid to victims of La Soufrière volcano eruption in St. Vincent
MAP International continues to send aid to victims of La Soufrière volcano eruption in St. Vincent
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

St. Vincent’s La Soufrière volcano eruption occurred on April 9, forcing 20,000 people to evacuate, and leaving thousands of residents sleeping in emergency shelters

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • MAP International is a global health organization whose mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to the world’s most vulnerable populations
  • MAP International is preparing a 40ft container filled with medications, supplies, water filters, Liquid IV, disinfectant, blankets and hygiene products
  • Collaboration with partners and donors makes MAP effective in their disaster relief efforts

MAP International, a global health organization whose mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to the world’s most vulnerable populations, is continuing their disaster relief response to aid the victims of St. Vincent’s La Soufrière volcano eruption that occurred on April 9, forcing 20,000 people to evacuate, and leaving thousands of residents sleeping in emergency shelters.

MAP International initially partnered with Food For The Poor to send over 1,000 Disaster Health Kits (DHKs) to St. Lucia as immediate relief for St. Vincent evacuees. In the following weeks, the organization will continue disaster relief efforts. It is estimated that 15 percent of the island’s population remains in temporary shelters. MAP International’s DHKs support one person living in a shelter for an entire week. The DHKs include antiseptic wipes, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other essential items.

Johnson and Johnson Family of Companies in partnership with the Johnson and Johnson Foundation, a long-time corporate partner of MAP International, generously donated 20 J&J Medical Mission Packs to aid disaster victims. Each of these packs include a mix of consumer products and health supplies, such as masks, oral rehydration solutions, analgesics and vitamins for children and adults.

MAP International is preparing a 40ft container filled with medications, medical supplies, water filters, Liquid IV, safety helmets, safety vests, disinfectant, blankets and hygiene products. Additional DHKs will be sent to St. Vincent with MAP International partners.

In addition to these partnerships, Edwards Lifesciences employees assisted MAP International by packing DHKs to be sent directly to World Pediatric Project, one of MAP’s partners on the ground in St. Vincent. World Pediatric Project is committed to supporting the children and families of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jodi Allison, MAP International’s Vice President of Global Giving, says collaboration with partners and donors is what makes MAP effective in their disaster relief efforts. “Partnerships – whether with large corporations, in-country service organizations, or local churches – are the key to MAP being able to reach as many people as we do. Our prayers are with the survivors of the La Soufrière volcano eruption and we are committed to continuing this collaboration with our partners to send relief supplies to those who have suffered the devastation in St. Vincent.”

You may also like