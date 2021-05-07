MAP International continues to send aid to victims of La Soufrière volcano eruption in St. Vincent

MAP International is a global health organization whose mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to the world’s most vulnerable populations

MAP International, a global health organization whose mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to the world’s most vulnerable populations, is continuing their disaster relief response to aid the victims of St. Vincent’s La Soufrière volcano eruption that occurred on April 9, forcing 20,000 people to evacuate, and leaving thousands of residents sleeping in emergency shelters.

MAP International initially partnered with Food For The Poor to send over 1,000 Disaster Health Kits (DHKs) to St. Lucia as immediate relief for St. Vincent evacuees. In the following weeks, the organization will continue disaster relief efforts. It is estimated that 15 percent of the island’s population remains in temporary shelters. MAP International’s DHKs support one person living in a shelter for an entire week. The DHKs include antiseptic wipes, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other essential items.

Johnson and Johnson Family of Companies in partnership with the Johnson and Johnson Foundation, a long-time corporate partner of MAP International, generously donated 20 J&J Medical Mission Packs to aid disaster victims. Each of these packs include a mix of consumer products and health supplies, such as masks, oral rehydration solutions, analgesics and vitamins for children and adults.

MAP International is preparing a 40ft container filled with medications, medical supplies, water filters, Liquid IV, safety helmets, safety vests, disinfectant, blankets and hygiene products. Additional DHKs will be sent to St. Vincent with MAP International partners.

In addition to these partnerships, Edwards Lifesciences employees assisted MAP International by packing DHKs to be sent directly to World Pediatric Project, one of MAP’s partners on the ground in St. Vincent. World Pediatric Project is committed to supporting the children and families of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jodi Allison, MAP International’s Vice President of Global Giving, says collaboration with partners and donors is what makes MAP effective in their disaster relief efforts. “Partnerships – whether with large corporations, in-country service organizations, or local churches – are the key to MAP being able to reach as many people as we do. Our prayers are with the survivors of the La Soufrière volcano eruption and we are committed to continuing this collaboration with our partners to send relief supplies to those who have suffered the devastation in St. Vincent.”