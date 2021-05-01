Violent hurricane winds kill 11, injure hundreds in China

11 people killed by hurricane in China

3000 people evacuated due to hurricane winds

Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the storm are missing

Powerful hurricane struck the eastern Chinese city of Nantong last night, killing at least 11 people and injuring over a hundred residents.

Fierce winds uprooted trees, ripped the roofs and facades from buildings and sent dangerous debris flying through busy streets of the city of over seven million people.

Most of people who lost their lives were hit by falling trees and telephone poles or were blown into the Yangtze river which winds through the city located roughly 62 miles from Shanghai.

About 3,000 residents have been evacuated from the city as marble-sized hailstones pelted the area.

Local officials are conducting rescue operations today to find nine missing crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the storm. So far, two other members have already been successfully rescued.