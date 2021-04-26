Shanghai International Resort: 5 years, $6.16 billion, 83 million visitors

Click to join an upcoming live event

Shanghai International Resort reports over 40 billion yuan in tourism revenue over 5 years

  • Shanghai International Resort welcomed more than 83 million visitors since 2016
  • The resort recorded approximately 14.09 million tourists in 2020
  • The resort plans to hold about 150 events this year

Shanghai International Resort reported that it has raked in over 40 billion yuan (about $6.16 billion) in tourism revenue since it opened to the public five years ago in 2016.

According to resort’s administration, the home of Shanghai Disneyland has seen more than 83 million visitors since its opening in 2016.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the resort recorded approximately 14.09 million tourists in 2020, around 80 percent of the visitors flow in the previous year, garnering roughly 7 billion yuan in revenue.

The resort plans to hold about 150 events this year, including a lavender festival and a film week. The Shanghai International Music Village, located within the resort, is also expected to resume operation.

