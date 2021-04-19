An excellent handicap-friendly Hawaii event

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Cultural Travel News etn Feature Article Hawaii Travel News Hospitality Industry News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News USA Travel News

An excellent handicap-friendly Hawaii event

29 mins ago
by Dr. Anton Anderssen - special to eTN

I have never been to a bad lūau, but each one of them is different. When seeking a handicap-friendly, open-air luau with a dramatic setting, I chose Ka Moana Lūau, located at the iconic Sea Life Park Hawaii on Oahu’s beautiful Windward side.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The author gives this luau a solid 10 out of 10 rating as a handicap-friendly event – find out why.
  2. A man walking around pretending to be the palm-leaf weaver was actually the manager in disguise making certain each customer had the best experience possible.
  3. Overcoming potential transportation woes.

Features I wanted to avoid were lūaus on the roof of cement buildings and those with weathered picnic tables sunk in nine inches of sand that would render a power wheelchair immobile. This one proved to be a handicap-friendly Hawaii event.

Ka Moana Lūau is located way over on the east side in a rather remote area of Oahu. It is situated in the lush, florid area of the island. Behind the main stage is the dramatic Rabbit Island and turquoise Polynesian waters. The surface area is grassy volcanic land, barrier-free, and easy to navigate in a wheelchair or while strolling a baby carriage.

The tables were covered in colorful tropical fabric, generously spaced apart for COVID-19 safety, and situated on a breezy cliff facing an extra-wide stage. Due to the expanse of the stage, the performances could host a large number of tables for close viewing. Each set boasted vivid colors, high-energy dancers, and melodious voices. The Tahitian dancers, my favorite, were exquisite.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like