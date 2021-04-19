Grand Bahama Island is heating up this spring

Grand Bahama Island offers the quickest most satisfying holidays being one of the closest islands to the US. Despite hurricanes and COVID, the island has been rebuilding and redevelopment of its international airport is nearing the final stages. Famous Lighthouse Pointe reopened to guests as part of the phased reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort.

NEWS

Lighthouse Pointe Reopens to Guests – On March 25, Grand Bahama Island’s Lighthouse Pointe reopened to guests as part of the phased reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort, which is to be purchased and redeveloped by Royal Caribbean International. The property features 200 guest rooms and a number of on-site restaurants. Executives confirmed strong bookings ahead of the reopening and expect that trend to continue throughout the spring and into summer.