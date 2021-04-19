Grand Bahama Island is heating up this spring

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airport news Bahamas travel news Caribbean News etn Feature Article Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Deals Travel Destination Travel News

Grand Bahama Island is heating up this spring

15 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

With highly-anticipated reopenings, renovations, and can’t miss deals, one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets is Grand Bahama Island.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Grand Bahama Island offers the quickest most satisfying holidays being one of the closest islands to the US.
  2. Despite hurricanes and COVID, the island has been rebuilding and redevelopment of its international airport is nearing the final stages.
  3. Famous Lighthouse Pointe reopened to guests as part of the phased reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort.

One of the closest islands to the United States, Grand Bahama Island offers a convenient, affordable and adventure-packed Caribbean vacation. The island’s famed Lighthouse Pointe has reopened to guests, providing an idyllic home-away-from-home in the Caribbean. With can’t-miss offers from a number of properties across the island, there is no better time than now to start planning a Grand Bahama Island vacation.

NEWS

Lighthouse Pointe Reopens to Guests – On March 25, Grand Bahama Island’s Lighthouse Pointe reopened to guests as part of the phased reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort, which is to be purchased and redeveloped by Royal Caribbean International. The property features 200 guest rooms and a number of on-site restaurants. Executives confirmed strong bookings ahead of the reopening and expect that trend to continue throughout the spring and into summer.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like