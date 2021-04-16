Los Angeles resumes meetings of up to 300 people

The meetings of 300 or fewer can resume immediately in Los Angeles

Los Angeles continues reopening, placing highest priority on public health

Los Angeles hotels and venues have best-in-class safety protocols and procedures in place

It was announced today that, effective immediately, professional meetings – groups of under 300 – can resume in Los Angeles. With Los Angeles starting its comeback – safely reopening museums, indoor dining, theme parks and outdoor live events including spectator sports, with appropriate capacity controls and safety protocols – the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board is inviting meeting professionals to plan their comeback.

“Our hotels and venues have been preparing for this moment for a year and have best-in-class safety protocols and procedures in place. Los Angeles continues to be deliberate in its reopening, placing the highest priority on public health. We thank L.A. County Public Health officials for their collaboration,” stated Darren K Green, SVP of Sales and Services for Los Angeles Tourism.

To instill further confidence in the Los Angeles experience, Los Angeles Tourism announced an initiative powered by digital health company Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality excellence, to verify the health security of all hotels with 50 or more rooms in the City of Los Angeles. By making health security verification a universal standard across this category of hotels, Los Angeles is set to become the first Sharecare VERIFIED destination in the U.S. This comprehensive verification process assures guests and travel planners that all L.A. hotels with the distinction have appropriate safety procedures in place, covering over 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.

Coinciding with L.A.’s reopening and the pinnacle of awards season, Los Angeles Tourism launched a new advertising campaign today, that presents the concept of L.A. being a movie; specifically, a comeback story. A double entendre, the comeback story is a nod to the challenges the destination has faced over the past year, while acknowledging the overflowing optimism for the future – with the campaign’s creative aiming to inspire visitors to come back to L.A. The creative will be featured in an IMDb Oscars Sponsorship – the first ever by a Destination Marketing Organization – through May 2.

2021 is an exciting year for Los Angeles, with a number of future projects planned that offer flexible open-air options such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, set to open September 30, 2021, which boasts an open-air rooftop with views of the Hollywood Hills. This year also marks the first time the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, opened in 2020 and home to Super Bowl LVI 2022, will be able to host groups.