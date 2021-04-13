Click to join an upcoming live event

GoJet Airlines joins United Airlines’ Aviate pilot development program

14 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Aviate provides those who aspire to a career as a United captain with the most direct route to achieving that goal

  • GoJet plans to expand pilot hiring in 2021 to support the growth of its fleet
  • Aviate program will allow GoJet pilots a direct path towards flying for United
  • The program provides a great opportunity for pilots and first officers to move forward in their career paths

GoJet Airlines today announced it is joining Aviate, United Airlines‘ innovative pilot development program. Aviate provides those who aspire to a career as a United captain with the most direct route to achieving that goal.  GoJet is proud to be a part of this innovative and transformative program for so many aspiring and current aviation professionals. GoJet plans to expand pilot hiring in 2021 to support the growth of its fleet and the carrier is thrilled to have this avenue for current and prospective pilots to advance in their careers. 

The Aviate program will allow GoJet pilots a direct path towards flying for United after successfully applying to the program, maintaining high performance standards, meeting the airline’s requirements and flying 2000 hours and 24 months with GoJet, a United Express carrier. Aviate also provides support and coaching for pilots to develop into leaders who exemplify the professionalism, level of excellence and commitment to providing safe, caring, dependable and efficient service that United expects from its pilots.

