A dozen models arrested for posing nude outdoors in Dubai

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Women face 6 months in Dubai jail after a naked photo session in Dubai Marina

  • Dubai nude photo session leads to arrests
  • Dubai Police warns against ‘unacceptable behaviors’
  • The arrested may face up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine

According to Dubai media reports, more than a dozen young females had been arrested for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood.

Yesterday, a video of the girls went viral on social media, with one resident of a Dubai tower filming the group from another building in the neighborhood.

According to the reports, the models participating in the photo shoot were mainly from the former USSR, including Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus. A Russian man, who was present when the video was being taken and who, allegedly arranged the shot , was also among those arrested.

The local police department got involved, after the video had gone viral and was widely shared on the Internet.

The arrested are accused of debauchery (Article 361 of the UAE Criminal Code), for which they may face up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham ($1,361) fine. For the organizers of the photo session, the punishment could be even more severe, with a guaranteed prison time.

“Dubai Police warns against such unacceptable behaviors which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society,” the statement from Dubai Police Department said.

Dubai has a strict legal system based on Sharia Law.

