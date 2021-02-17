Get Your Sunglasses, the Future of Tourism Will be Bright

The new tourism will so bright, you need to get your sunglasses to see. This is the message at the World Tourism Network zoom meeting with tour guides

The World Tourism Network is celebrating World Tourist Guides Day. The World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations joined WTN and related why the future for tourist guides and tourism in general will be bright. Watch the full presentation and get to know a happy group of people spreading a positive message to the world.

The World Tourism Network yesterday celebrated World Tourist Guides Day with tour guides from around the world.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Wearing sun glasses for the bright future of travel and tourism was the message this progressive organization is telling the world.

WFTGA, The World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations, is a not-for-profit, non-political organization which groups together around the world tourist guide associations; individual tourist guides where no association exists, tourism partners of both the WFTGA and member associations, educational institutes in tourism for tourist guides, convention and visitors bureaus, and affiliate members who have direct or indirect association with tourist guides.

The WFTGA’s main purpose is to promote, market, and ensure that tourist guides are recognized as the ambassadors of a region. They are the first and sometimes the only representation of the population a visitor will meet.

WFTGA offers services to members but also communicates to those in search of the services of professional area specific tourist guides and where to hire them.

The Austrian-based organization is an affiliated member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and joined the World Tourism Network to be part of the important rebuilding.travel discussion.

WTN recently started the Tourist Guide Interest group. The group is under the leadership of Maricar Donato, a Washington DC-based global ambassador of WFTGA.

Learn more about what tourist guides think and how they work and survive. WFTGA President Alushca Ritchie from South Africa will explain.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary General of UNWTO, and co-chair of the WTN said tourist guides are the essence of our industry.